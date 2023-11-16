Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Governor RN Ravi lauds tribals for their sacrifices during freedom struggle

Ravi underscored the richness of India, not only in terms of its abundant human and geographical resources but also its diverse and continuous cultural heritage spanning the entire nation.

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, speaking on the occasion of Tribals Pride Day and Jharkhand Foundation Day at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, commended the tribals for their significant contributions to the freedom struggle.

During his address, Ravi underscored the richness of India, not only in terms of its abundant human and geographical resources but also its diverse and continuous cultural heritage spanning the entire nation. 

Governor RN Ravi acknowledged that he gained a deeper understanding after visiting the Northeast states and recognised the numerous unsung heroes from the region who made significant sacrifices for the cause and expressed his concerns that their contributions were not adequately documented.

Highlighting the significance of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, Ravi mentioned that PM Modi commemorated the day to honour the invaluable contributions of tribal brothers and sisters to the freedom struggle. Before addressing the gathering, he took a look at a display of tribal products at Raj Bhavan and honoured Padma Shri awardees from the tribal community, Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan. 

