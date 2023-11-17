Amma canteen staff in Chennai say not paid, corpn chief denies it

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Workers in nine Amma Unavagams (canteen) in the city complain that they did not receive salary from the city corporation for September and October. According to sources, 80 people work in the low cost canteens on temporary basis.

Speaking to TNIE, K Uma (42) a supervisor in the Amma Unavagam at Anupparpalayam) said, “I have been working here for the last ten years. For the past two months, we haven’t received salaries. Two weeks ago, we informed the clerk of Tiruppur City Corporation that the pending salary must be cleared before Deepavali. But till date we have not received it.”

Ramachandran (name changed), a worker in the Amma Unavagam, said, “We are paid `325 per day. Most of the workers are above 45 years of age. Our work timings start around 6 am and ends in the evening. The work involves cooking, cleaning vessels and other things. We have no holidays, since it is a public service. We continue to work in the canteens despite many issues, and the Tiruppur city corporation is adding to our problems by delaying salary.”

Social activist A Saravanan said, “Earlier, salaries were credited from the main office of Tiruppur city corporation. Now, the responsibility is with the officials in the zonal offices. The clerks in these offices are delaying problems for the workers.”

When contacted, Tiruppur city Corporation commissioner Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said, “Salaries for September were cleared from our side. I don’t know how it got pending. The issue was brought to my notice yesterday (Wednesday). Salary for October will be cleared within two working days.” A canteen worker on the condition of anonymity refuted the commissioner’s statement and claimed that none of the workers in the nine canteens received salary since September.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUPPUR: Workers in nine Amma Unavagams (canteen) in the city complain that they did not receive salary from the city corporation for September and October. According to sources, 80 people work in the low cost canteens on temporary basis. Speaking to TNIE, K Uma (42) a supervisor in the Amma Unavagam at Anupparpalayam) said, “I have been working here for the last ten years. For the past two months, we haven’t received salaries. Two weeks ago, we informed the clerk of Tiruppur City Corporation that the pending salary must be cleared before Deepavali. But till date we have not received it.” Ramachandran (name changed), a worker in the Amma Unavagam, said, “We are paid `325 per day. Most of the workers are above 45 years of age. Our work timings start around 6 am and ends in the evening. The work involves cooking, cleaning vessels and other things. We have no holidays, since it is a public service. We continue to work in the canteens despite many issues, and the Tiruppur city corporation is adding to our problems by delaying salary.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Social activist A Saravanan said, “Earlier, salaries were credited from the main office of Tiruppur city corporation. Now, the responsibility is with the officials in the zonal offices. The clerks in these offices are delaying problems for the workers.” When contacted, Tiruppur city Corporation commissioner Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said, “Salaries for September were cleared from our side. I don’t know how it got pending. The issue was brought to my notice yesterday (Wednesday). Salary for October will be cleared within two working days.” A canteen worker on the condition of anonymity refuted the commissioner’s statement and claimed that none of the workers in the nine canteens received salary since September. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp