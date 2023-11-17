'Caste-based harassment': Class 11 student held days after Dalit teen took his life in TN's Pudukkottai

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A boy, studying in class 11 at a government school, was arrested on Wednesday evening, days after his classmate, a 16-year-old Dalit boy, died by suicide allegedly after undergoing caste-based harassment in Keeranur area of Pudukkottai.

According to Udayalipatti police, the boy was allegedly involved in harassing the SC boy along with other caste Hindu boys of the same village. “As of now, we have arrested one student. If the involvement of others is found during the course of investigation, due action will be taken,” DSP Sengottuvelavan told TNIE.

Initially, the police had registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC, but following preliminary investigation the case was altered to include Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC as well as provisions under the SC/ST Act. Recently, National Commission for Scheduled Castes Commission Director Ravi Varman handed over Rs 6 lakh relief to the affected family.

