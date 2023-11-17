Chettikulam panchayat office in TN is crumbling, staffers seek new building

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The panchayat office, located in Chettikulam village of Alathur union here, is in a dilapidated condition for over a year now with rainwater leaking through the roof. No action has been taken despite petitions for a new building, say residents and activists alike.

The office building, constructed more than 28 years ago, has visible signs of wear and tear. The interior and exterior has sustained damage with cement peeling off, especially from the roof. The staffers lament the fact that they are unable to protect documents and old records when rainwater drips through the roof during monsoon.

Speaking to TNIE, Chettikulam panchayat president Kala Thangaraj pointed out that a resolution has been adopted in a grama sabha meeting seeking the construction of a new building. "We cannot maintain records or operate computers during monsoon. They are likely to be destroyed by rainwater. We find it difficult to hold a review meeting for ward members and sanitation workers.

We have adopted a resolution for a new building in the grama sabha meeting," he said. Local activist S Manikanda Prabu said, "The building was painted only once 10 years ago. No maintenance work has been done since then. Residents have been approaching the panchayat office for various needs including MGNREGS work.

We are afraid to go inside the damaged office building, especially during monsoon." He also called for the construction of a new building inside the village as the current one is located about 500 metres away from the village. Notably, Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran had raised the issue in the state Assembly last year . When contacted, Alathur Block Development Officer T Poongodi told TNIE, "We have sent a proposal for a new panchayat building. Action will be taken after approval. We will also take steps to repair the old building."

