Coimbatore, TN: 320 administrative staff posts out of 480 lying vacant at Bharathiar University

COIMBATORE: As many as 320 administrative posts, out of the sanctioned strength of 480, are vacant in Bharathiar University. The Bharathiar University Staff Association has alleged that the higher education department did not take steps to recruit people for posts like office assistant, superintendent, etc even after several petitions were sent to the finance department in 2021, and that works are done by appointing temporary staff for consolidated pay of Rs 18,000 depending on their experience.

A source in the university said recruitment has not been done for the last six years. “The university appointed temporary staff with minimal salary and is managing works in various sections,” the source said. “Around 60 administrative staff were appointed in regular posts in 2001 and 17 posts were filled in 2017. Till date, no other permanent staff has been recruited, but 200 temporary staff have been appointed by the vice Chancellor with the approval of higher education department,” he pointed out.

President of the staff association R Shivakumar told TNIE, “Vacancies should be filled to strengthen the administration works. Former vice chancellor P Kaliraj sent a proposal to the government regarding recruitment of staff in 2021. The higher education department forwarded the proposal to finance department for approval. But, the proposal is pending.” Further, he suggested that people recruited to temporary positions could be made permanent.

Repeated attempts to contact higher education secretary A Karthik went in vain.

