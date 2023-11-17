Home States Tamil Nadu

Cracks repaired, anganwadi centre opened after 4 years in TN's Manapparai

The building, in Ward 17 of Manapparai municipality, remained locked up for years and a nearby community hall was functioning as the anganwadi centre.

Caption: Pictures of Anganwadi center located in ward 17 inaugurated on Thursday and PIcture of cracks repaired at the pedestrian walkway/Express

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Following a TNIE report on a reconstructed anganwadi centre, remaining closed four years after construction, officials repaired the cracks in the building and threw open the centre on Thursday.

However, following TNIE's reportage, cracks and minor damages were repaired and electricity connection was established by the municipality officials.

On Thursday, the anganwadi centre, that can accommodate about 15 students and workers, was made operational. Besides, officials also repaired the damaged walkway around the Manapparai pond after TNIE reported on the issue on Tuesday. The municipality officials also assured that comprehensive work will be undertaken soon.

