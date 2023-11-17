Cracks repaired, anganwadi centre opened after 4 years in TN's Manapparai

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Following a TNIE report on a reconstructed anganwadi centre, remaining closed four years after construction, officials repaired the cracks in the building and threw open the centre on Thursday.

The building, in Ward 17 of Manapparai municipality, remained locked up for years and a nearby community hall was functioning as the anganwadi centre.

However, following TNIE's reportage, cracks and minor damages were repaired and electricity connection was established by the municipality officials.

On Thursday, the anganwadi centre, that can accommodate about 15 students and workers, was made operational. Besides, officials also repaired the damaged walkway around the Manapparai pond after TNIE reported on the issue on Tuesday. The municipality officials also assured that comprehensive work will be undertaken soon.

