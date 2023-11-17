Home States Tamil Nadu

Five killed after car collides head-on with tanker lorry in TN's Dharapuram

According to police, Balakrishnan (65), a resident of Dharapuram, and his family had gone by car to Dindigul to meet their relatives.

Published: 17th November 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was speeding and none of the occupants was wearing seat belt | express

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Five persons, including three women, were killed after the car in which they were travelling collided head on with a tanker lorry in Alangium in Dharapuram on Thursday evening.

According to police, Balakrishnan (65), a resident of Dharapuram, and his family had gone by car to Dindigul to meet their relatives. After visiting Palani, the family was coming home. When the car neared Manakadavu on Palani Road on Thursday evening, it collided head-on with a tanker lorry.

The occupants of the car, including Balakrishnan,  his wife Selvi (64), relatives Kalarani (55), Tamil Mani (50) and Chitra (45), were crushed to death. Tamil Mani was behind the wheel, and the lorry driver fled the spot.

A case was registered at Alangium police station. Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was speeding and none of the occupants was wearing seat belt. The bodies were taken to Dharapuram Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death and announced a compensation of `2 lakh to the kin of the victims from the CM Public Relief Fund.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Collision CAR Dharapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp