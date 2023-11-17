IIT Madras, SRIHER to offer MD-PhD dual degree

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has partnered with Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) to offer MD-PhD dual degrees. The postgraduate medical degree will be awarded by SRIHER and a PhD degree by the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology of IIT Madras. This partnership will concentrate on core clinical, interdisciplinary and translational research.

An MoU was signed between SRIHER vice-chancellor Uma Sekar and IIT-M director V Kamakoti on Thursday, in the presence of IIT-M department of medical sciences and technology head Boby George, professor R Krishna Kumar and other faculty.

“The world needs medical technology, which in turn requires doctors with domain knowledge to explore the technological world. The MD-PhD program planned between IIT Madras and SRIHER will be a flagship one, enabling the above requirement,” Kamakoti said.

Highlighting the importance of the dual degree, Uma Sekar said, “Such Physician-scientists make up only less than 2% of the biomedical workforce today. As Physician-scientists, they will be particularly involved in productive academic research and can contribute to biomedical innovation, discover lifesaving therapies and have the potential to develop disease prevention strategies.”Physician-scientists establish cause-and-effect relationships such as smoking and cancer and sugar and diabetes, said a press release from IIT Madras.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has partnered with Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) to offer MD-PhD dual degrees. The postgraduate medical degree will be awarded by SRIHER and a PhD degree by the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology of IIT Madras. This partnership will concentrate on core clinical, interdisciplinary and translational research. An MoU was signed between SRIHER vice-chancellor Uma Sekar and IIT-M director V Kamakoti on Thursday, in the presence of IIT-M department of medical sciences and technology head Boby George, professor R Krishna Kumar and other faculty. “The world needs medical technology, which in turn requires doctors with domain knowledge to explore the technological world. The MD-PhD program planned between IIT Madras and SRIHER will be a flagship one, enabling the above requirement,” Kamakoti said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Highlighting the importance of the dual degree, Uma Sekar said, “Such Physician-scientists make up only less than 2% of the biomedical workforce today. As Physician-scientists, they will be particularly involved in productive academic research and can contribute to biomedical innovation, discover lifesaving therapies and have the potential to develop disease prevention strategies.”Physician-scientists establish cause-and-effect relationships such as smoking and cancer and sugar and diabetes, said a press release from IIT Madras. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp