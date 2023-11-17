Kanimozhi Karunanidhi releases 2 lakh fingerlings of native species into Thamirabarani river

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: As a part of river ranching programme, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi released 2 lakh fingerlings into Thamirabarani river at Srivaikuntam anaicut so as to increase the freshwater fish. Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, district collector G Lakshmipathy, assistant director Vijayaragavan were present on the occasion.



In order to increase native fishing resources, prevent native fish breed from extinction, and improve the livelihood of the the fishers relying on rivers, over Rs 32.4 lakh has been allocated under Prime Minister's Fishing Resources Development Scheme 2022-23 to release 12 lakh freshwater fish seedlings in Thamirabarani, Vagai and its branch rivers.



The fingerlings are being grown at the government fish farm functioning in Manimuthar and are released when they reach a size of 8 to 10 cm. As many as 1.5 lakh advance fingerlings of Sel Carp (Kendai), 10,000 Catla, and 40,000 Rohu, were released into the Thamirabarani river at Srivaikuntam on Thursday.



Apart from marine fishing, Thoothukudi is also a hub of inland fishing with four inland fishermen cooperative societies at Tiruchendur, Kulayankarisal, Eral and Srivaikuntam consisting of around 2,000 members.



A fisheries department official told TNIE that the river ranching will not only improve livelihood of the families depending on inland fishing, it will also eliminate the invasive African catfish (Clarias gariepinus) and the South American Suckermouth armoured catfishes (Loricariidae) spread vastly in the Thamirabarani wetland. By promoting inland fishing, invasive fishes entangled as bycatch could be destroyed, he added.

