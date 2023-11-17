Lal Salaam! Century-old revolution fades into the red sky

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The gloom in the air was palpable when tens of hundreds of people made a beeline for Besant Nagar in Chennai on Thursday. It was the end of an era, the end of a fight, and the end of a sacrifice when veteran Communist leader and freedom fighter N Sankaraiah, who led by example, was cremated at the electric crematorium here, with leaders of various political parties and cadre offering their last red salute to their idol.

Following his demise on Wednesday, Sankaraiah’s body was initially taken to his residence in New Colony, Chrompet, before being transported to the CPM party’s state headquarters on Vaithiyaram Street in T Nagar for the public to pay tributes.

On Thursday morning, a funeral procession that saw the participation of thousands of CPM cadre and members of other political parties started from the party office and concluded at the Besant Nagar crematorium.

Addressing the gathering, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechuri highlighted Sankaraiah’s decades-long commitment to the party and the revolutionary movement. Yechuri praised the late leader’s inspirational life, marked by dedication to Marxism and Leninism, as well as his active role in the fight against the British rule, landing him in prison eight times.

Highlighting his significant contribution in the tender years of the Communist party, Yechuri said, “He was one of the 32 founding members who formed the national council for the CPM. He worked for every aspect of the party such as building the party, building the mass movement, expressing the voice of the masses in the legislative assembly and remaining steadfast in Marxism and Leninism ideology.”

He further added that the leader’s life will be an inspiration for the CPM and the generations to come.

Chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi Seeman described Sankaraiah as a symbol of simplicity and honesty in politics..

VCK’s Thol Thirumavalavan said, “His footsteps should be followed by other politicians. For leftists, there is nothing to be proud of in the doctorate. Had it happened, only the university could have derived pride by conferring a doctorate to Sankaraiah.” He further thanked CM MK Stalin for providing state honours for the departed leader. He further urged the state government to come forward to build a memorial for Sankariah to preserve the leader’s legacy.

Condoling the leader’s death, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said, “He was a leader, and a guiding force to Tamil Nadu. It is a loss to the political fraternity, Tamil Nadu and CPM.” DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said, “He is not only a freedom fighter but also a fighter against the Hindi imposition.” He further recalled the close association of the departed leader with the former CM M Karunanidhi, saying Kalaignar had high regard for him.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani emphasised Sankaraiah’s alignment with Periyar’s ideology throughout his political life, stating his legacy would serve as guiding force for all. Besides, PK Sreemathi, national president of All India Democratic Women’s Association( AIDWA), Ashok Dhawle, national president of All India Kisan Sabha and others recalled the rich contribution of the departed leader to Tamil society.

The funeral concluded with a red salute from thousands of cadre, followed by tears when Sankaraiah’s body was cremated with state honours, a ceremonial firing of three rounds by the armed reserve police led by SI Rajkumar.

