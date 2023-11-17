Lead Kindly Light! Pitch-dark road puts people of Palacode in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri in peril

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Palacode urged the Dharmapuri administration to install street lights and high-powered tower lights in the junction near the bypass stating poor visibility was posing a threat to motorists.

The four-road junction near the Dharmapuri-Palacode highway is a vital spot that witnesses heavy traffic flow and is an entry point to the town from the bypass road. However, poor visibility, especially during rainy and winter seasons, is affecting two-wheelers and pedestrians.

Speaking to TNIE, K Muniyappan, a resident said, “Despite being a traffic-prone area in Palacode, there are no traffic signals or street lights in the roads. The administration should install street lights to improve visibility.

Another resident, PS Velu said, “Usually when the shops are open, the visibility is manageable as most businesses have bright lights which offer some comfort. But after the shops close, it is almost pitch black. The situation will get worse when mist fills the area. So we urge the Palacode Town panchayat to set up a high-powered tower lighting in the area to avert accidents.”

Despite multiple attempts, Palacode Executive Officer Dorothy could not be reached for comment. However, sources said the matter has been brought to the attention of the officials.

