Madras HC bins plea to sack panchayat secretary over residential status

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to quash the order appointing a woman as panchayat secretary only because she had lived in her marital home after marriage and so cannot claim residential status in the village of her natal home.

Justice RN Manjula recently dismissed the petition filed by G Mayakannan, of Jayakondam at Bhuvanagiri Taluk in Cuddalore district, seeking to quash the appointment of B Saranya as the village panchayat secretary. Rejecting his contention, the judge said that existence of a house at her parents’ place, where she can live, is enough to be considered for residential certificate.

“The will of a woman coupled with the existence of a physical body like a house at her parent’s place, in which she opts to live either by exercising her right or by obtaining consent/permission, is itself sufficient to provide her with a residential certificate relating to that place,” the judge said.

Justice Manjula further said, “A choice and will of a woman to exercise residential choice at her natal home should not be viewed through patriarchal prism in order to deny her the residential status there.”

