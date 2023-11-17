Madurai Kamaraj University delays in conducting interviews for Registrar, Controller of Exams

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The key posts of the registrar and the controller of examination of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) have been vacant for around four years now. Applicants to these statutory positions have urged the authorities to maintain transparency in the recruitment process, alleging delay in conducting interviews for the same.



The posts of the MKU's Registrar, Controller of Examination, Dean for College Development Council, Additional Controller of Examination, Director for Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), and Director for Academic Staff College are statutory. According to UGC regulations, applications for these posts are valid for only a period of six months. Candidates for these posts were last appointed by former Vice-Chancellor PP Chellathurai. V Chinnaiah was the last Registrar to be appointed. His tenure ended in 2019. Ever since then, these statutory posts have not been filled.



Former Vice-Chancellor M Krishnan conducted interviews for these posts twice in 2020, but did not appoint anyone on the grounds that the candidates were unsuitable. Later the same year, Krishnan invited applications for these posts again, but did not conduct interviews. The current Vice-Chancellor, J Kumar, who took charge in April 2021, invited applications in July, 2023. In line with UGC guidelines, candidates are to be intimated about the interviews at least 15 days prior to the scheduled date. Five months out of the six-month term are over and yet the MKU has not released the list of eligible candidates, said applicants.



One of the applicants, on condition of anonymity, said that he had applied in July, but is still not sure if he has made the cut. "Prior to 2021, the MKU would post the list of eligible candidates on their website. There was transparency. Now, it is getting delayed. We don't know if the university will send re-notifications for the posts this time as well. It is essential to complete the process in six months from the date of notification. Now, we are left with only one month," he said.



The applicant added that the key posts of the registrar and the controller of examination also strengthen the university financially, since the decision-making powers lie with them. Those in-charge are temporary and not bound by responsibilities, he added.



When contacted, Vice-Chancellor Kumar told TNIE that the procedure to constitute a selection committee is underway, and is yet to get approval from the principal secretary of the higher education department. Kumar added that he hopes to complete the process in six months.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: The key posts of the registrar and the controller of examination of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) have been vacant for around four years now. Applicants to these statutory positions have urged the authorities to maintain transparency in the recruitment process, alleging delay in conducting interviews for the same. The posts of the MKU's Registrar, Controller of Examination, Dean for College Development Council, Additional Controller of Examination, Director for Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), and Director for Academic Staff College are statutory. According to UGC regulations, applications for these posts are valid for only a period of six months. Candidates for these posts were last appointed by former Vice-Chancellor PP Chellathurai. V Chinnaiah was the last Registrar to be appointed. His tenure ended in 2019. Ever since then, these statutory posts have not been filled. Former Vice-Chancellor M Krishnan conducted interviews for these posts twice in 2020, but did not appoint anyone on the grounds that the candidates were unsuitable. Later the same year, Krishnan invited applications for these posts again, but did not conduct interviews. The current Vice-Chancellor, J Kumar, who took charge in April 2021, invited applications in July, 2023. In line with UGC guidelines, candidates are to be intimated about the interviews at least 15 days prior to the scheduled date. Five months out of the six-month term are over and yet the MKU has not released the list of eligible candidates, said applicants. One of the applicants, on condition of anonymity, said that he had applied in July, but is still not sure if he has made the cut. "Prior to 2021, the MKU would post the list of eligible candidates on their website. There was transparency. Now, it is getting delayed. We don't know if the university will send re-notifications for the posts this time as well. It is essential to complete the process in six months from the date of notification. Now, we are left with only one month," he said. The applicant added that the key posts of the registrar and the controller of examination also strengthen the university financially, since the decision-making powers lie with them. Those in-charge are temporary and not bound by responsibilities, he added. When contacted, Vice-Chancellor Kumar told TNIE that the procedure to constitute a selection committee is underway, and is yet to get approval from the principal secretary of the higher education department. Kumar added that he hopes to complete the process in six months. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp