Minister Senthil Balaji’s BP high despite medication: Doctors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister V Senthil Balaji’s blood pressure continues to remain high despite being under medication at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate and further tests were prescribed by doctors on Thursday.

According to sources, the minister has lost weight and also complained of loss of appetite. “He also complained of numbness in limbs, headache, neck pain and gastro problems. He looks restless. So, as per protocol, more tests are being done. Neurologist consultation was also sought. Till the reports arrive, he will be in the hospital. Since he has history of cardiac problems, the doctors want to rule out any blood clots also,” said a senior doctor.

Balaji was taken to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital from Puzhal Prison after he complained of chest discomfort and later shifted to Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital. In June, he underwent a coronary artery bypass surgery at the Kauvery Hospital. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the cash-for-job scam.

