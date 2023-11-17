No violation in recruitment to 257 posts in co-op dept: Minister K R Periyakaruppan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cooperation Minister K R Periyakaruppan on Thursday said there was no violation in the recruitment for filling 257 assistant and junior assistant posts in the department. “Those registered in employment exchange and others are eligible to sit for the exam,” he told reporters at the secretariat. Periyakaruppan also distributed appointment letters to 32 clerks who were selected through TNPSC and designated to the department.

In response to BJP’s Tamil Nadu state unit president K Annamalai’s allegations of violations in the recruitment, Periyakaruppan said “The exams are conducted by district cooperative recruitment bureaux as per provisions of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies Act and other rules. Only those who get selected will be eligible for appointment.”

To a question about not providing preference to those registered in employment office, he said as per provisions of the Act, exams were conducted, and those registered in the employment offices too can take the test. On the rise in price of onions during November and December, Periyakaruppan said officials held discussions with big traders in Chennai last week, and steps will be taken to bring the prices under control.

