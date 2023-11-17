Tamil Nadu film exhibitors association chief resigns over screening row

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: ‘Sakthi’ M Subramaniam resigned from the post of Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors Association president, taking moral responsibility for his multiplex screening more shows of a Hindi film than what was allowed on Deepavali day.

Speaking to reporters, Subramaniam said, “My IT wing misunderstood the approval given by the government for screening more shows on festival days for Tamil films alone. My workers didn’t check the fact and proceeded with the screening of a Hindi film.

Since operations of multiplexes are maintained by my sons, I wasn’t aware of the screening. I don’t want to blame my workers for this. Taking moral responsibility for the incident, I have decided to resign from the post of president of Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors Association. But, I will continue my position as a member of the association.”

It may be noted that Sri Sakthi Multiplex in Tiruppur city owned by Subramaniam screened ‘Tiger 3’ for more than four shows on Deepavali and the district administration issued a show cause notice on this issue.

