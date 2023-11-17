Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Tiruvannamalai 

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Governor RN Ravi flagged off the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ at the Forestry Higher Secondary School in Kovilur near Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai on Thursday. The yatra is part of the union government’s nationwide programme to reach out to citizens who are eligible for various central government schemes but yet to benefit from them.

He also distributed essential resources including vegetable seed kits and Kissan credit cards to tribal farmers and launched several benefit schemes. The governor also toured an exhibition organised by the farmers.

In Tamil Nadu, the initiative has been launched in Tiruvannamalai, Nilgiris and Salem. In Tiruvannamalai, the van will cover 103 villages, including 11 villages in Jawadhu Hills, upto December 15. The nationwide initiative aims to cover 2.7 lakh gram panchayats, and around 15,000 urban locations by January 25, 2024.

In his address, Ravi highlighted the targeted implementation of development schemes in Tiruvannamalai, Salem, and Nilgiris districts of the state, where the tribal population is high. He underscored the imperative to uplift the tribal population, which constitutes over 10 crore which is more than 8% of the total population.

He said, “Our goal is to bridge the gap and ensure that every citizen, especially the tribal population, get benefits of progress.” Ravi added the members are urging for efforts to ensure their development.

“Our nation has made significant strides, positioning itself as a global player in the last decade,”said the governor and stressed the central government’s unwavering commitment for the welfare of its citizens.

On the occasion of Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary, the governor paid tribute to the sacrifices made by tribal communities during the freedom movement. He called for the documentation of stories of unsung tribal heroes and urged universities to conduct research thus creating awareness about them among the youth.

