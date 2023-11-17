Thousands bathe in waist-deep water at Mayiladuthurai's Kaveri Thula Kattam on theerthavari

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Thousands of devotees bathed in waist-deep water at the Kaveri Thula Kattam in the district on Kadaimuga Theerthavari Day, marking the end of the month-long Aippasi Thula Utsavam. The bathing ghat which was until a month ago low on Cauvery water was filled up with the river water diverted from Grand Anaicut (Kallanai) specifically for the festival on Thursday.

The devotees took a dip as the priests immersed the deities from Mayuranathaswamy temple and other shrines. A senior water resources department (WRD) official said, “We used the water in the catchment areas downstream of Mettur dam and upstream of Mayanur barrage, released them at 350 cusecs from Grand Anaicut, directed them towards Mayiladuthurai town and filled up the Kaveri Thula Kattam.”

Devotees expressed their gratitude for releasing water for Kadaimuga Theerthavari. "We thank the district administration and the PWD for releasing water for the holy occasion," said A Appar Sundaram of Mayiladuthurai. With a shortage of Cauvery water even for irrigation and groundwater recharge this time, Mayiladuthurai municipality in view of the month-long festival and on demand from several quarters filled the river ghat with water pumped from borewells and facilitated devotees to shower and perform rituals.

Keeping in mind Kadaimuga Theerthavari Day, when devotees take a dip in the belief that their sins will be washed away, the district administration reached out to the public works department (PWD) and the WRD to supply more water to the Kaveri Thula Kattam. Meanwhile, locals demanded to improve amenities at the ghat. "We request the municipality to install high mast lights near Thula Kattam to keep tipplers from desecrating it at night," Appar Sundaram said.

