Traffic diversion for Chennai Formula Racing Circuit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of the ‘Chennai Formula Racing Circuit’, organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), on December 9 and 10 at Island Ground, the following traffic diversions have been put in place from November 11 to December 1.

This will be India’s first on-street night Formula 4 racing event. On Flag Staff Road, vehicles are not allowed to ply on the stretch between War Memorial and Wallajah Point. Instead, they will be diverted through the RBI subway to reach Parrys Corner and other places.

Vehicles coming from Muthusamy Bridge and going towards Flag Staff Road, however, are allowed to ply as usual. Vehicles will also ply as usual on Anna Salai, and Pallavan Salai junction to Munro Statue; on Swami Sivananda Salai, from Periyar Statue to Napier Bridge; and on Kamarajar Salai, from Napier Bridge to War Memorial.

These roads will be partially closed (the carriageway will be reduced), barring entry to heavy vehicles. They will be diverted to Pallavan Salai junction, in Anna Salai, and to Sivanandha Salai from Beach Road.

