Anna University hikes exam fee for engineering students by 50%, to 'affect rural and migrant students'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has hiked exam and related fees for engineering students in Tamil Nadu by nearly 50% as per the resolution of the finance committee and decision of the university syndicate.

While exam fee for UG theory and practical internal (per paper) has been revised from Rs 150 to Rs 225, the fee for UG project thesis has been hiked from Rs 300 to Rs 450. The new fee for PG theory, practical and practical training, mini project, design related papers, design project work, and summer project will be Rs 650/paper, up from Rs 450. Similarly, exam fee for PG project work (per phase) has been revised from `600 to Rs 900 and fee for consolidated PG and UG statement of marks, grades, provisional certificates, and degree certificates has been hiked by Rs 500.

In his order dated October 20, the controller of exams said, “The revised fee is applicable for all affiliated, government, and university colleges that come under the University with immediate effect.” Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said, “The 50% fee hike is not applicable for current sem exams.” In consultation with all vice-chancellors, steps will be taken to implement uniform fee in all colleges from next year, he said.

PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss urged TN government to direct the university to revoke the hike. He also urged the government to take steps to stop other universities from hiking their fee. R Asad Ahmed, founder and treasurer of TN Engineering Faculty Welfare Association, told TNIE, “The revised fees will affect rural and migrant students. Though, from the university’s point of view, it is necessary to take steps to meet rising cost for stationery and other expenses, the association will request the university drop the plan,” he said.

