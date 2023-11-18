Breakfast scheme increased attendance by 4.2 per cent in Dharmapuri schools

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Attendance of students in primary schools increased by 4.28% in the past three months since the Chief Minister Breakfast Scheme (CMBFS) was implemented, district collector K Santhi has said. Speaking to TNIE, Santhi said over 51,237 students have benefitted from the scheme.

The Chief Minister Breakfast Scheme was introduced in August. In Dharmapuri, it was introduced in 111 panchayat schools benefitting 5,477 students in the first phase. It now covers 1,125 schools benefitting over 51,237 students from classes 1 and 5.

Speaking to TNIE, Collector K Santhi said, “The attendance of students in primary school has increased by 4.28% across the district in all 10 blocks. In August, these 1,125 schools had an attendance of 87.912% and in a recent review we found that the overall attendance increased by 4.28% and current attendance is 92,20%. Morappur block which had 86.25% has shown a 6.62% increase with 92.87 % attendance recorded. Similarly Karimangalam which had 87.92% attendance has increased by 5.79% with attendance of 92.71%”.

She added, “To ensure effective implementation of the CMBFS, district and block level officials have been appointed. Further we are using the CMBFS app, to monitor each school in real time and take steps to improve the quality of food provided to the students”.

A Santhi, member of a self help group involved with the scheme at the Panchayat Union Primary School in Dharmapuri said, “Parents and School management Committees are actively involved in the scheme. We provide a different menu each day and the food provided is fresh and healthy.”

Another SHG worker in Palacode, R Malliga said, “Even our own children have benefited from the scheme. Usually in rural areas (in Dharmapuri), parents have to wake up early for work. They lack time to make breakfast for their children, so this scheme is beneficial to many families”, she said.

