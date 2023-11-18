Chennai needs additional 280 km of metro rail lines, could cost the state exchequer Rs 1 lakh crore: CMRL MD

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city requires an additional 280 km of metro rail lines to adequately cater to the population and this could cost the state exchequer a total of Rs 1 lakh crore, said Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Managing Director M A Siddique on Friday. Addressing the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Summit 2023, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Chennai Chapter, he said going by the comprehensive mobility plan prepared in 2019, the city requires metro rail lines for as long as 451 km.

“Chennai attained metro lines stretching up to 54 km and 116 km in the first and second phases respectively. Cities like Shanghai and Seoul have 30-50 km long metro lines per one million population, while Chennai has a mere 14 km long lines per million people,” he said.

“The daily patronage has already increased from 3 lakh to 3.5 lakh, and we expect it to breach 4 lakh next year. The new comprehensive mobility plan is being prepared and this could change the way we commute in a major way. Light Rail Transit (LRT), an upgraded version of trams, could be introduced,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan inaugurated the summit.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The city requires an additional 280 km of metro rail lines to adequately cater to the population and this could cost the state exchequer a total of Rs 1 lakh crore, said Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Managing Director M A Siddique on Friday. Addressing the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Summit 2023, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Chennai Chapter, he said going by the comprehensive mobility plan prepared in 2019, the city requires metro rail lines for as long as 451 km. “Chennai attained metro lines stretching up to 54 km and 116 km in the first and second phases respectively. Cities like Shanghai and Seoul have 30-50 km long metro lines per one million population, while Chennai has a mere 14 km long lines per million people,” he said. “The daily patronage has already increased from 3 lakh to 3.5 lakh, and we expect it to breach 4 lakh next year. The new comprehensive mobility plan is being prepared and this could change the way we commute in a major way. Light Rail Transit (LRT), an upgraded version of trams, could be introduced,” he added. Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan inaugurated the summit.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp