Delhi court questions CBI over delay in INX media case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday asked the CBI probe incharge to appear before the court to explain the noncompliance of an earlier order in relation to the INX Media corruption case, saying the probe agency is “not interested” in getting proceedings of it.

“It appears to this court that the prosecuting agency itself is not interested in getting the proceedings expedited. Hence, the concerned DIG or SP of CBI shall be personally present before this court on next date to explain the above,” Special Judge MK Nagpal said and posted the matter for further hearing to December 4.

On July 18, the SC had refused the CBI’s plea challenging another special court order directing it to allow inspection of documents kept in ‘Malkhana’ by all the accused, including Congress leaders P Chidambaram and his son.

CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, ED had lodged a money laundering case.

