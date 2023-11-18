DMK youth wing’s bike rally will make people think: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK youth wing’s bike rally is a dynamic initiative that has the potential to bring about a transformative shift in the centre, Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a letter addressed to party cadre.

Recalling the historic journey of the DMK since its inception in the late 1940s, Stalin spoke about the active role played by the youth in propelling the party to form government in the state within 18 years of its formation. He specifically highlighted the establishment of the party’s youth wing in Madurai in 1980, underscoring his own involvement in nurturing youngsters to become frontline workers of the party.

Drawing attention to the dedicated efforts of youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, the chief minister expressed confidence that the youth wing is poised for remarkable achievements. As regards the ongoing bike rally, Stalin called it an awareness campaign designed to inform the public about the shortcomings of the union government and its anti-people and anti-state policies.

Stalin also said the bike rally will make people understand the adverse impact of NEET and centralisation of powers. Urging the cadre to work for the party’s ideals, he said may democracy win in the battlefield.

