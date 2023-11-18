Impose cess on salt trade to fund yet-to-be formed TN salt pan workers welfare board: Unorganised workers

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Tamil Nadu Manual Workers Union affiliated to Unorganised Workers Federation urged the state government to collect cess from salt trade to create a revenue source for the yet-to-be formed Tamil Nadu Salt Pan Workers Welfare Board during the salt pan workers livelihood convention on Wednesday.



Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan and Mayor Jega participated in the event. Kanimozhi assured that she will bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister MK Stalin and do the needful for salt pan workers. Tamil Nadu manual workers union state joint secretary M Krishnamoorthy led the function.



Basic amenities at salt pan areas, social security and benefits of the salt resources, and welfare of workers were discussed at the convention. The organisers passed resolutions thanking Chief Minister MK Stalin for providing monsoon relief, while making an appeal to extend the relief to all salt pan workers invariably.



Speaking on the occasion, Unorganised workers federation national secretary Geetha Ramakrishnan wanted the state government to create funding sources for the salt pan workers welfare board. "The Salt Cess Act, 1953, which was in force until 2015, was repealed by the union BJP government citing GST implementation. The salt department of the union collected 1% cess for the welfare of the salt pan workers then, which is now non-existent," she said, adding that the state government should levy cess for salt trade.



She pointed out that it may be helpful for conducting medical health camps, providing educational assistance for children, housing loan, basic amenities, and for treatment of occupational diseases like early cataract, uterus problem, spondylitis, skin diseases, and other work related allergies.



Working women federation advisor Juliet Thresitta, national fish workers forum women wing coordinator Vanaja, district president of HMS workers association Dr Rajalakshmi Rajkumar, and social activist Thennavan were present on the occasion.

