Mastermind of three robberies in Tamil Nadu arrested, fractures hand and leg during escape bid

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Peelamedu police arrested two more persons, including the main suspect, in connection with three robberies that took place on Wednesday night. Police said two suspects fell down while trying to escape and suffered fractures in the leg and hand. The suspects arrested on Friday were identified as R Jagath Hari (20), the main suspect, and Cheran (21) of Chinniyampalayam.

An eight-member gang, including two juveniles, led by Jagath Hari committed three robberies in a span of 12 hours on Wednesday night. First, they M Baskar (23) near Thottipalayam Pirivu around 9.30 pm and robbed him of a silver ring, mobile phone and Rs 5,000 in cash. Around 11.30 pm, six of them booked a call taxi, and robbed the driver of Rs 5,000 in cash and three phones. In the wee hours on Thursday, the gang assaulted H Akhil (25) of Sulur and took away his bike.

Police arrested six members on Thursday and recovered all the stolen properties from them. Jagath Hari and Cheran were arrested on Friday. M Somasundaram, who was arrested on Thursday, fell down while trying to escape and suffered a fracture in his left leg.

Police officials said Jagath Hari was addicted to ganja and alcohol and was wanted in many robbery cases. When a police team surrounded him at his hideout, he tried to escape on a motorcycle and fell down. He suffered fractures on his right hand and left leg. He was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

