Oops! Minnagam just bleeps after a dial: Customers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minnagam, Tangedco’s 24X7 centralised customer care cell, is giving the customers a hard time, as it’s the long waiting time and call drops that are welcoming them whenever they make a call, especially after the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Speaking to TNIE, K Kathirmathiyon, Coimbatore Consumer Cause Secretary, said, “In many districts, people are facing difficulties in registering electricity-related complaints that include damaged poles, pillars and billing and metre-related issues as phone lines are often busy. Minnagam staff, though responsive, also lack awareness of specific areas in the city.”

Explaining further, Kathirmathiyon said, “If there is a delay in getting a new electricity connection, the consumers have to record their grievances through the consumer cell. The power utility must take steps to resolve the issues at the care centres.”

B Ramesh, a Triplicane resident, also said it is difficult to register complaints with the care cell. In his response, a Tangedco official said the centre was set up handle 99 calls at a time, “but due to lack of space and equipment, only 60 lines are open at a time now. If the number of calls exceeds 60, customers will have to wait for their turn.”

“To avoid this, the power utility has already planned to set up another consumer cell in Tiruchy. But due to various reasons, the plan is still on the table,” the official added. Another senior official said the existing firm’s contract period to maintain Minnagam expired last month, and they are now managing the consumer cell with their staff. “Process to float new tender is under way and the power utility will assign the new one in the first week of December,” he added.

The official added once they get approval from the state government for another consumer cell, the issues will be sorted out. Tangedco received 22 lakh complaints through Minnagam in the past couple of years.

