Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Two freed convicts seek court help to reunite with family

MADURAI: Two convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, B Robert Payas (54) and S Jeyakumar (60), recently filed separate petitions in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, seeking directions to release them from the special camp in Tiruchy that they are lodged in, and enable them to reunite with their families.

Both petitioners have been detained in the camp, along with two other ex-convicts of the case, since their release in November 2022. They have stated that their situation in the camp is worse than what it was in the prison, and that they barred from mingling with other inmates or going for walks. This, they added, could affect their mental health. Jeyakumar further stated that he is losing vision due to a defect in his eyes. Having spent 32 years in jail, away from their family, the petitioners said they would like to reunite with them at least now.

While Jeyakumar wants to go to his family, which lives in Chennai, Payas said that he be allowed to take necessary steps to immigrate to the Netherlands, where his family is residing. Both petitioners expressed that they do not wish to be deported to Sri Lanka, adding that their lives would be jeopardised. Justice GR Swaminathan, who heard both cases, adjourned Jeyakumar’s petition to Tuesday. Meanwhile, he suo motu impleaded the union government in Payas’ plea and adjourned it to Friday.

