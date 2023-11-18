Rs 60L given away to TN sportspersons for achievements, future int’l events 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday distributed Rs 60.18 lakh financial assistance and incentives from TN Champions Foundation fund to sportspersons who achieved excellence in international arena and those who are going to participate in international events.

Udhayanidhi presented cheques totalling Rs 38.4 lakh to 24 physically disabled sportspersons who will participate in the upcoming International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation Games (IWAS) in Thailand from December 1. The assistance covers expenses such as competition entry fee, airfare, local transportation cost, visa expense and uniform cost.

Individual cheques amounting to Rs 1.89 lakh were presented to sportspersons with cerebral palsy Pandiyarajan and Joshua Andrews, for their participation in Asia Oceania Championship 2023 held recently in Melbourne, Australia. This covered tournament entry fee, airfare, local transportation fee and visa expense. Udhayanidhi also gave away `two lakh to nine medal winners of the 19th Asian Roller Skating Championship and 5th National Para-Badminton Championship.

