Tusker comes in contact with live wire in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris, electrocuted

COIMBATORE: The carcass of an elephant that died due to electrocution was found at Puliyampara in Devarshola section in Gudalur Forest Range on Friday. Conservator of Forests D Venkatesh said the tusker was electrocuted when the animal came in contact with a live wire that got snapped after a tree in an agriculture land fell on it. He added the animal was pushing against the tree.

Kommu Omkaram, District Forest Officer of Gudalur division, inspected the spot. According to the postmortem report, the tusker was aged around 35 years. “A tree was found fallen on an EB line from which a phase line was cut off. The animal came in contact with the iron wire fence installed around the banana plantation. On the right side of its neck, thorax and abdomen, there are signs of electric shock. It is a case of death due to electrocution by coming in contact with live wire,” Venkatesh explained.

Sources said this is the seventh death due to electrocution in Nilgiris in the last eight years. The last incidents happened in Gudalur and Coonoor when two elephants came in contact with a sagging power line. Wildlife activists have been urging Tangedco to install electricity lines at a minimum height of 14 feet above the ground and avoid carrying the line close to the trees.

Herd chased away

After a day-long effort by the forest department, a herd of 23 elephants, which entered into human habitation at Karadimadai, Kuppanur and Theethipalayam villages in Thondamuthur block, was chased back into the forest. The herd entered the farmland on Wednesday night. On Thursday night, forest department staff chased it back into the forest. Farmers said this was the second elephant intrusion in the area in three days and urged the department to take preventive measures.

