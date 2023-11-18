Home States Tamil Nadu

Works on TN's Pamban railway bridge to conclude by February 2024: Railways

Sunkar was in Tamil Nadu to inspect development works on projects. Earlier in the day, he inspected renovation works at Rameswaram railway station.

Published: 18th November 2023

Pamban bridge, Rameswaram

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Member Infrastructure of the Railway Board Roop Narayan Sunkar said that construction works on the Pamban bridge will be completed by February 2024. Sunkar was inspecting the ongoing works at the bridge, and told media persons later, "Works on the bridge are underway,  with more than 90% of the works already over."

Sunkar was in Tamil Nadu to inspect development works on projects. Earlier in the day, he inspected renovation works at Rameswaram railway station. Responding to a question about laying tracks on the Rameswaram - Dhanushkodi stretch, he said, "We need to get clearance from the state government to start work on the project.

We have planned to lay elevated tracks, which won't be affected during high tide. Once we get clearance for other works, including land acquisition, we will commence work." When asked about the lack of basic amenities at several railway stations, including Mandabam station, Sunkar stated that the railways department will address the issue. He was accompanied by the Divisional Railway Manager of Madurai and other railway officials.

