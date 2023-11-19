22 cops transferred for colluding with drug peddlers in Chennai, sent to vacancy reserve

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total 22 police personnel, including six sub-inspectors, were transferred for allegedly colluding with drug peddlers. They were transferred based on the order of Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore.

Sources said the top brass of the city police prepared a list with the help of the intelligence wing containing names of all police personnel in connection with drug peddlers in the city. After the list was compiled, the commissioner ordered them to be transferred. They were put in vacancy reserve.

The sub-inspectors who were transferred are Thillai Velmurugan of Royapettah police station (L&O), Vinayagam of Kasimedu fishing harbour police station (crime), Chelladurai of Pulianthope police station (L&O), Singaravadivel of Basin Bridge police station (L&O), Raja of Puzhal police station (L&O), and special sub-inspector of police Devan of Sembium police station (L&O).

Head constables and other grade-I constables are from police stations across the city. According to the order, the transferred personnel must report to modern control room duty until they are assigned to another post.

The move comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the law and order situation in the districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur on October 17 and urged the police top brass to take strict action against errant policemen.

Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore issued the transfer order. The transferred personnel must report to modern control room duty until they are assigned to another post

