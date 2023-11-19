Home States Tamil Nadu

22 cops transferred for colluding with drug peddlers in Chennai, sent to vacancy reserve

Sources said the top brass of the city police prepared a list with the help of the intelligence wing containing names of all police personnel in connection with drug peddlers in the city.

Published: 19th November 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

transfer, shuffle

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total 22 police personnel, including six sub-inspectors, were transferred for allegedly colluding with drug peddlers. They were transferred based on the order of Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore.

Sources said the top brass of the city police prepared a list with the help of the intelligence wing containing names of all police personnel in connection with drug peddlers in the city. After the list was compiled, the commissioner ordered them to be transferred. They were put in vacancy reserve.

The sub-inspectors who were transferred are Thillai Velmurugan of Royapettah police station (L&O), Vinayagam of Kasimedu fishing harbour police station (crime), Chelladurai of Pulianthope police station (L&O), Singaravadivel of Basin Bridge police station (L&O), Raja of Puzhal police station (L&O), and special sub-inspector of police Devan of Sembium police station (L&O).

Head constables and other grade-I constables are from police stations across the city. According to the order, the transferred personnel must report to modern control room duty until they are assigned to another post.

The move comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the law and order situation in the districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur on October 17 and urged the police top brass to take strict action against errant policemen.

To report to modern control room

Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore issued the transfer order. The transferred personnel must report to modern control room duty until they are assigned to another post

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Transfer drug peddlers sub-inspectors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp