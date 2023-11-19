After ill-treatment row, Puducherry BJP brass meets tribals to win back confidence 

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In the wake of the recent controversy of making tribals sit on the floor during a government function to honour them, the BJP held a meeting with the community to reconcile them. Union Minister of State L Murugan led the discussions at Saraswati Mahal in Vivekananda School, Lawspet.

The NDA government's act had driven criticism from the tribal community and opposition. The meeting was seen as an effort by the party to mend ties and regain the trust of the tribal population, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The BJP, which is eying the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat could not afford to lose out on this vote bank.

During the meeting, Murugan engaged with the tribal populace and listened to their grievances while outlining the array of programmes and initiatives implemented by the union government for their socio-economic advancement. The gathering culminated when Murugan and other officials shared a meal with the tribal community, signalling solidarity.

In his address, Murugan spoke about various initiatives undertaken by the central government, including the establishment of a dedicated tribal commission during former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee's tenure. He highlighted schemes providing essential amenities to the communities such as drinking water, sanitation facilities, housing, agricultural subsidies, and healthcare measures encompassing the testing for anaemia among millions of individuals.

The minister further emphasised educational initiatives, citing funding allocations amounting to Rs 17,000 crore for tribal students, provisions enabling 111 students to study abroad, and establishment of 401 Ekalaiva schools catering to 1.5 lakh students in hilly tribal regions. Attention was drawn to the protection of nomadic tribal welfare and the inauguration of a museum commemorating ten tribal freedom fighters, including Mirza Munda.

Murugan also underscored the BJP's track record in empowering minority communities. BJP unit president and MP S Selvaganapathy, Speaker R Selvam, Home Minister A Namassivayam, Civil Supplies Minister Sai J Saravanankumar, several MLAs, Tribal Association president Ram Kumar, and others attended the meeting.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PUDUCHERRY: In the wake of the recent controversy of making tribals sit on the floor during a government function to honour them, the BJP held a meeting with the community to reconcile them. Union Minister of State L Murugan led the discussions at Saraswati Mahal in Vivekananda School, Lawspet. The NDA government's act had driven criticism from the tribal community and opposition. The meeting was seen as an effort by the party to mend ties and regain the trust of the tribal population, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The BJP, which is eying the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat could not afford to lose out on this vote bank. During the meeting, Murugan engaged with the tribal populace and listened to their grievances while outlining the array of programmes and initiatives implemented by the union government for their socio-economic advancement. The gathering culminated when Murugan and other officials shared a meal with the tribal community, signalling solidarity.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In his address, Murugan spoke about various initiatives undertaken by the central government, including the establishment of a dedicated tribal commission during former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee's tenure. He highlighted schemes providing essential amenities to the communities such as drinking water, sanitation facilities, housing, agricultural subsidies, and healthcare measures encompassing the testing for anaemia among millions of individuals. The minister further emphasised educational initiatives, citing funding allocations amounting to Rs 17,000 crore for tribal students, provisions enabling 111 students to study abroad, and establishment of 401 Ekalaiva schools catering to 1.5 lakh students in hilly tribal regions. Attention was drawn to the protection of nomadic tribal welfare and the inauguration of a museum commemorating ten tribal freedom fighters, including Mirza Munda. Murugan also underscored the BJP's track record in empowering minority communities. BJP unit president and MP S Selvaganapathy, Speaker R Selvam, Home Minister A Namassivayam, Civil Supplies Minister Sai J Saravanankumar, several MLAs, Tribal Association president Ram Kumar, and others attended the meeting. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp