After roll-back, Anna University to refund excess fee collected

CHENNAI: Anna University has decided to roll back the examination fee hike and will refund the excess fee collected from students, said V-C R Velraj on Saturday, adding a circular will be sent to colleges in this regard. He said the higher education department will form a committee to fix common exam fees for all universities and it is expected to be ready by January.

“The higher education minister told us to put the hike on hold as common fees for all the universities will be fixed soon. To avoid another revision in a short time, as per his instructions, it will not be implemented this semester,” he said.

The examination fee was last increased in 2014 and the amount is used to manage the evaluation process. “The fee was hiked reasonably so that increasing costs could be managed. It was done after approval from the finance committee and the syndicate,” said the V-C.

The circular regarding the fee hike was sent on October 20. “After the fee hike, students would have paid Rs 900 higher per semester as against reports of Rs 2,000. In most of the universities, the theory and practical examination fee is Rs 300, but is Rs 150 in AU. It is a good move to fix common fees for all the universities as the evaluation process and costs are the same for all,” he added.

