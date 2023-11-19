Home States Tamil Nadu

Food street project: Tiruchy vendors fear losing business to restaurants

However, restaurant operators stated that the corporation will be holding an auction after setting up the stalls and street vendors will get an opportunity to set up a stall.

Published: 19th November 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

A street food vendor conducting business in Tiruchy on Saturday (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The city corporation has prepared the detailed project report (DPR) needed to establish a 'food street' near Uzhavar Santhai at Anna Nagar here, but street food vendors fear they might not get a stall there to sell a variety of delicacies. Since January, the civic body has been considering setting up a food street, similar to the one operated by Belagavi corporation in Karnataka, but the project was shelved as the corporation became occupied with issues linked to the underground drainage project, sources said.

Now, the project is back on track, but food vendors feel they will have to compete with prominent restaurants for a spot in the food street. Sahul Hammed, a vendor, stated that this would increase the rent for the stall and make it impossible for them to acquire a spot. "Before implementing the project, the corporation should hold talks with vendors and others. If they can keep at least a few stalls for the existing street food vendors, it would be a great opportunity for many of us. Such a move would ensure a variety of dishes at an affordable rate," said A Palaniswamy, a vendor, who has been selling food for the last 20 years.

However, restaurant operators stated that the corporation will be holding an auction after setting up the stalls and street vendors will get an opportunity to set up a stall. "The auction would be open for all. It would present an opportunity for all parties including street vendors," said B Illango, a city restaurant owner. When contacted, senior corporation officials said the priority will be hygiene and FSSAI clearance. "We recently finished preparing the DPR. We will eventually have discussions with all stakeholders. Our primary goal is to make sure that the stalls are operated hygienically and with FSSAI certification. There will be space there for those who follow the norms," the official said.

