Four held in connection with man's murder in Madurai

The incident came to light on Friday morning when Ramkumar was found dead near Meenakshi Nagar fifth street in Samayanallur.

By Express News Service
MADURAI: Four individuals were arrested in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man on Saturday. The deceased was identified as M Ramkumar of Nanthavanam in Madurai. Those apprehended include V Thennarasu (28), M Kumar alias Elavarasan (33), K Ajith alias Chinna Thinni (20), and T Prabakaran (20), all hailing from Sellur in Madurai.

The incident came to light on Friday morning when Ramkumar was found dead near Meenakshi Nagar fifth street in Samayanallur. Sources said Ramkumar was engaged in the illegal sale of Tasmac liquor. He would allegedly stock Tasmac liquor bottles and sell them at higher prices when they were unavailable at the store. Ramkumar also had petty cases pending in connection with his work.

On November 16, the suspects arrived at the locality for the cremation of a villager. The suspects engaged in drinking alcohol the same night and approached Ramkumar to buy more. When Ramkumar got to know that Thennarasu and Kumar were planning on buying the bottles for free, he refused to give the bottles to them. A fight ensued, in which Ramkumar was stabbed to death by the suspects. They were arrested on Saturday. Except for Thennarasu, the other three had previous cases pending against them. The Samayanallur police arrested and remanded them in judicial custody on Saturday.

