Governor, CM MK Stalin should work together for TN people’s welfare: Anbumani Ramadoss

COIMBATORE: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader K Anbumani Ramadoss asked Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin to work in tandem for the welfare of the people of the state. Speaking to media persons at Coimbatore International Airport, he said “Governor should not be an obstacle to the development of the state. However, he is delaying approval of bills intended for the welfare of the state and only after the state government approached the Supreme Court, he returned them.”

Ramadoss further asked Chief Minister MK Stalin to announce a caste-based census during the assembly session. He also appealed to the state government to reduce the peak hours electricity charges further and retain the industries in Tamil Nadu as 50 % of industries were closed due to an increase in raw material cost and GST since the COVID-19 pandemic. “The industries can function if these grievances are addressed. Conducting investors meet after this in January will be meaningful,” he said.

Commenting on the top position of Tamil Nadu in road accidents, in the annual report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the leader said that the road accidents would come down if the Tamil Nadu government closed TASMAC shops. He also demanded that the government close the TASMAC shops during holidays like Deepavali, Pongal and Gandhi Jayanti. When asked about PMK’s alliance in the upcoming poll, Anbumani said it will be announced soon.

