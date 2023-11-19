Governor action illegal, anti-people: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday claimed Governor RN Ravi has been functioning in a manner unbefitting of his gubernatorial position and described as illegal, anti-people, and undemocratic his decision to withhold assent to the 10 bills passed by the Assembly. Moving the resolution for the reconsideration of the 10 bills in the Assembly, the CM came down heavily on the governor.

“The government has never failed to give explanations sought by the governor. As such, returning certain bills without giving his assent would mean that the governor has insulted the people of TN and the state Assembly. It is indeed illegal, anti-people, undemocratic, and against his own conscience. Above all, his refusal to give assent to the bills is against the sovereignty of this House,” he added.

The chief minister said the governor of Tamil Nadu should help in the growth of the state. “Using his closeness with the union government, he could have ensured funds for the state or getting the GST arrears and funds for building AIIMS hospital. He may facilitate new railway projects. Or he could have been a bridge between the state and the union governments. The present governor did none of this but has been pondering over how to stall the schemes of the state government.”

Stalin said the governor has been taking classes on a daily basis to inculcate the wrong lessons. “Expressing views about the policies of the state government in the public domain is not befitting his gubernatorial position. He is unable to digest the Dravidian ideology, equality, social justice, rationalism, and self-respect principles prevailing in TN. He has been expressing views against Tamil culture, literature, and social structure in public forums,” he added.

“Going by his views, the issue between the governor and the state legislature not just lies in the legislation enacted by the House but also in social justice. That is why he has been stalling them in all possible ways,” Stalin added.

The chief minister said ever since the DMK government assumed office, it has been implementing many first-of-the-kind initiatives in the country and has been earning the goodwill of the people. “Certain people who were unable to digest this politically tried to play politics using the gubernatorial post. Though the governor post has to be done away with until it exists, it has to function within the democratic principle and that is the customary practice,” he added.

Charging that states that are ruled by non-BJP governments have been facing troubles from the governors, Stalin said “Immediately after the SC censured the governor, he enacted a drama by returning the files in a hurry. I request the members of the House to re-adopt these 10 bills returned by the governor in accordance with Article 200 of the Constitution,” he added.

BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran said bills to make the CM as the chancellor of universities would go against the Constitution and later, led his party colleagues in a walkout. K Selvaperunthagai (Cong), Nagai Maali (CPM), T Ramachandran (CPI), GK Mani (PMK), MH Jawahirullah (MMK), ER Eswaran (KNMDK), Sadhan Thirumalaikumar (MDMK) and T Velmurugan (TVK) supported the CM’s resolution for the reconsideration of the Bills.

