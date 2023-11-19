Kovai man booked for bike stunts on L&T bypass

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Traffic police booked a 27-year-old youth for performing bike stunts on the L&T bypass on multiple occasions and uploading the video of it on social media. Currently, he is under treatment after getting injured in a bike stunt attempt a month ago.

Following the arrest and subsequent suspension of the licence of vlogger and motorbike racer TTF Vasan alias Vaikunthavasan (23) the Tamil Nadu police are making efforts to crack the whip on bikers who promote unsafe riding on public roads. The police have come out with a list of 92 such bikers across the state, who have a large following on social media platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Police initiated a probe against the suspect M Muralikrishnan (27) of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Ammankulam near Puliyakulam and booked him after tracking his stunt videos on social media. He is a bike enthusiast, who was working as a sales representative in a bike showroom and used to do bike stunts on public roads, and uploaded the videos of it to his Instagram page.

Likewise, he has posted 1,106 videos related to his bike stunts and has 76,000 followers on his Instagram page. On October 10, he met an accident near Kaniyur on the Salem - Kochi national highway while attempting to do a bike stunt. He suffered fractures on his left leg and left hand and was admitted to a private hospital on Avinashi Road.

“During the investigation, we came to know that he had engaged in dangerous bike stunts on the city limits especially on L&T Bypass Road on many occasions. Based on the evidence, the Traffic Investigation Wing police on Monday booked a case against him under section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of IPC,” said a senior police officer. The transport department has initiated steps to cancel his licence based on a recommendation from the police department, he added.

In Coimbatore city alone, the police have identified five people who were indulging in such bike stunts and posting the videos on social media platforms. Except Muralikrishnan the other four were beginners and they were warned by the police, said a senior police officer.

