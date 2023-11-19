Madras HC bins TNSTC's appeal against compensation for road accident victim

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed an appeal filed by the TNSTC's Kumbakonam division, challenging an order passed by Tiruchy Motor Accident Claims Tribunal granting Rs 12.7 lakh as compensation to a man, who suffered 50% disability after being hit by a government bus in 2008.



According to an order passed by Justice G Chandrasekharan, Karthick Puvaneswaran worked as a laundry worker and earned Rs 6,000 a month. On February 14, 2008, Karthick was riding pillion with his father on Thiruvanaikoil Main Road when a government bus hit their two-wheeler from behind. Karthick, who was 18 years old at the time, suffered fractures to his hip and left leg, which left him disabled and rendered him unemployed. Thus, he sought compensation of Rs 6 lakh from the tribunal.

While hearing his plea, the tribunal noted that he did not submit any disability certificate. After subjecting him to a medical examination, the tribunal concluded that he suffered 50% disability, and was entitled to a compensation of Rs 12.72 lakh. Challenging this, the TNSTC filed an appeal.

Justice Chandrasekharan rejected the TNSTC's claim that the compensation amount was excessive, especially more than what the victim sought. The judge opined that the amount was 'just and appropriate' and that in such cases, the tribunal has the power to grant compensation more than what is claimed by the victim. He upheld the tribunal's order.

