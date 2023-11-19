SL navy arrests 22 more Indian fishers

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 22 Indian fishermen, who were aboard two country boats, hailing from Pamban area in Ramanathapuram, for allegedly violating the IMBL. The apprehended fishermen and their impounded boats have been taken in for further legal proceedings. It is to be noted that the fishermen had ventured into the sea after several days on Saturday, due to a cyclone warning.



On November 15, the country boat fishermen ventured into the sea. While the boats were engaged in fishing near the IMBL, the Sri Lankan navy chased away a cluster of Indian boats. It is alleged that two of the boats continued fishing in the Sri Lankan waters.



As a result, the Northern Naval Command apprehended the two trawlers, carrying 22 fishermen, for allegedly poaching in Lakan waters off Point Pedro. While one boat carried 10 people, the other carried 12. The boats were impounded and the arrested fishermen were taken to Jaffna port, where they were handed over to the fisheries department for further proceedings.



Official sources said that the number of Indian fishermen apprehended by the island nation this year has touched 196. The fishermen’s associations have demanded that the Centre take action to secure the release of the fishermen. According to a statement from SL navy, the fishermen were brought to the Kankasanthurei Harbour and they will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mailadi.

