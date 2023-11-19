TN farmers want cases on Tiruvannamalai protesters withdrawn, to stage state-wide stir on Nov 21

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Pressing various demands, including withdrawal of all police cases against farmers involved in SIPCOT Melma protest against acquisition of wetland for an industrial park and repeal of the TN land consolidation Act, several farmers outfits under the umbrella, ‘Tamil Nadu Vivasayigalin Poratta Kuzhu’ has announced a series of protests in front of each district collectorate on November 21.

On November 29, their mass hunger strike in solidarity with protesting Tiruvannamalai farmers would be taken to Chennai, they said. The announcement was made at a private hotel here on Saturday where leaders of various farmer outfits like PR Pandian and P Ayyakannu announced the forming of the collective, ‘Tamil Nadu Vivasayigalin Poratta Kuzhu’. The meeting was led by Dikshidar Balasubramanian of the Cauvery delta farmers’ association.

Addressing media persons, Pandian said, “We welcome the Tamil Nadu government’s order to revoke the Goondas Act on six of the seven farmers in Tiruvannamalai. However, blaming farmer protester Arul sets a wrong precedent. Comments such as a farmer from Krishnagiri protesting against the development of Tiruvannamalai are unacceptable. This is nothing but breaking farmers’ unity for political motives.”

