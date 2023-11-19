Veggie prices surge in Madurai, traders say will continue till December

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Prices of vegetables like broad beans, bitter gourd, shallots, and beans have crossed the Rs 100 mark at the wholesale market in Madurai, as of Saturday. According to traders, the price rise comes on the heels of the festive season and the heavy rainfall in the district. They have added that the surge is likely to persist till the next harvest season, in December.

The arrival of vegetables to the market in Madurai has been fluctuating ever since the monsoon kicked in. Shallots, which have been priced between Rs 60 and Rs 70 for the most part of the year due to a drop in the arrival of local produce, are now seeing as much as Rs 100 kg since the first week of November. The surge is a result of the rain-induced increase in demand. Some other vegetable prices have also come close to the Rs 100 mark owing to the gap in supply and demand.

Speaking to TNIE, trader and Mattuthavani Vegetable Traders' Association president Chinnamayan said, "Usually, during the month of Karthigai, sales would surge in the Madurai market. This, coupled with the arrival of monsoon and the drop in the supply of vegetables has resulted in a price surge. Based on the arrival of produce, prices are likely to stabilise in the coming weeks."

He added that wholesale tomato prices have also seen a spike, from Rs 100 to Rs 200 for a crate (15 kg), to Rs 450 a crate. Chinnamayan also stated that prices of vegetables like brinjal and broad beans have doubled in a week.

"Throughout the harvest season, we got below Rs 5 for a kg of tomatoes. It was a hard time for us. There was a slight increase in prices only in recent weeks. We request the government to take action towards fixing MSP for vegetables to prevent farmers from facing hardships," said Ramar, a farmer from Ramanathapuram.

(per kilo) value in rupees

Shallots: 70 - 100

Beans: 100

Broad beans: 80 - 120

Brinjal: 50 - 80

Onion: 50 - 70

Tomato: 30 - 40

Carrot: 20 - 50

Potato: 50

Green peas: 150

Soya: 100 - 150

Source: Mattuthavani market.

