A long wait since 2016: Irulas of Doddamanju tribal panchayat in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri have no light

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents of Doddamanju tribal panchayat have been waiting to receive power connection since 2016. In October last year, TNIE highlighted the issue, but officials are yet to take action despite giving an assurance. Four houses of tribal people in Onnepuram and Kappukuzhi villages in Doddamanju panchayat have not been given power connection since 2016, the locals said.

On October 26, 2022, TNIE carried an article about the plight of the people titled ‘ five years on, 4 Irula families await electricity ‘. People are still waiting to get a EB connection under the hut service scheme.

M Thirumalai (50), a resident of Onnepuram, said panchayat authorities constantly tell them that the villages would be given power connection soon.

When contacted, Doddamanju panchayat secretary KV Subramani said the panchayat had already submitted 17 petitions to Anchetti electricity board office six months ago. Among the 17 petitions are from Belpatti, Onnepuram and Kappukuzhi, including two caste Hindu houses.

Assistant director of TNEB, Denkanikottai, P Manivannan said poles were erected in few places and that connection would be given in a week. Thalli Block Development Officer R Subarani said she assumed charge four months ago and was unaware of the issue.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents of Doddamanju tribal panchayat have been waiting to receive power connection since 2016. In October last year, TNIE highlighted the issue, but officials are yet to take action despite giving an assurance. Four houses of tribal people in Onnepuram and Kappukuzhi villages in Doddamanju panchayat have not been given power connection since 2016, the locals said. On October 26, 2022, TNIE carried an article about the plight of the people titled ‘ five years on, 4 Irula families await electricity ‘. People are still waiting to get a EB connection under the hut service scheme. M Thirumalai (50), a resident of Onnepuram, said panchayat authorities constantly tell them that the villages would be given power connection soon. When contacted, Doddamanju panchayat secretary KV Subramani said the panchayat had already submitted 17 petitions to Anchetti electricity board office six months ago. Among the 17 petitions are from Belpatti, Onnepuram and Kappukuzhi, including two caste Hindu houses.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Assistant director of TNEB, Denkanikottai, P Manivannan said poles were erected in few places and that connection would be given in a week. Thalli Block Development Officer R Subarani said she assumed charge four months ago and was unaware of the issue. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp