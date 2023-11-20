Disqualify civic body chief for not paying tax on time: Tamil Nadu local bodies ombudsman

Thinakaran Rajamani By

TENKASI: Tamil Nadu local bodies ombudsman has sent instructions to the Director of Town Panchayats to disqualify the DMK chairperson of Alangulam town panchayat Sudha Mohanlal under Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998 over failure to pay property tax for six different properties on time despite three notices sent to her by her own administration.

Sudha paid the property tax of about Rs 6,400 after five months of delay on May 8 according to her submission to the ombudsman. She submitted that the reason for the delay was due to the hike in property tax. Ironically, it was under her chairmanship that the panchayat council passed the resolution to increase it.

Technical issues like Internet connectivity, workload, carelessness, highway department’s road works in the town limit and health issues were some other reasons that she cited in her affidavit to the ombudsman. However, Khan rejected all the reasons. “The town panchayat chairperson should be a role model to her entire administration. The Sections of Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998 states that a chairperson is liable to be disqualified if he/she fails to pay the tax dues within three days of the notice,” the ombudsman said in his order

