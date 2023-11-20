GRH maternal deaths: DME orders inquiry against TNGDA prez after BJP's plaint

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Following a complaint filed by BJP Tirunelveli district secretary K Venkatachalapathy to inquire into allegations against Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) president Dr K Senthil, in connection with the maternal deaths case, Director of Medical Education and Research (DME) J Sangumani ordered the dean of the Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital (GRH) to conduct a fact-checking probe.

In his letter dated November 17, Sangumani ordered GRH Dean A Rathinavel to submit an inquiry report, to be forwarded to the government, by November 30. Venkatachalapathy recently submitted a petition to the health secretary, alleging that Senthil held protests against the state government despite having worked with the GRH. He demanded criminal action against Senthil and Rathinavel, who had allegedly informed the TNGDA about the Collector’s recommendation to suspend the doctors on duty for allegedly altering the case sheets of the women after their deaths.

“The GRH witnessed maternal deaths of Semmalar and Kuppi. In her inquiry, Madurai collector M S Sangeetha found out that the case sheets of both women were altered after their death and recommended suspension of doctors on duty. Dean Rathinavel, however, did not implement the collector’s recommendation and informed the matter to TNGDA. Dr Senthil, who himself is a government employee, expressed his opinion publicly in support of the accused doctors, during a press conference, and threatened by staying off elective surgeries at the hospitals,” said Venkatachalapathy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUNELVELI: Following a complaint filed by BJP Tirunelveli district secretary K Venkatachalapathy to inquire into allegations against Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) president Dr K Senthil, in connection with the maternal deaths case, Director of Medical Education and Research (DME) J Sangumani ordered the dean of the Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital (GRH) to conduct a fact-checking probe. In his letter dated November 17, Sangumani ordered GRH Dean A Rathinavel to submit an inquiry report, to be forwarded to the government, by November 30. Venkatachalapathy recently submitted a petition to the health secretary, alleging that Senthil held protests against the state government despite having worked with the GRH. He demanded criminal action against Senthil and Rathinavel, who had allegedly informed the TNGDA about the Collector’s recommendation to suspend the doctors on duty for allegedly altering the case sheets of the women after their deaths. “The GRH witnessed maternal deaths of Semmalar and Kuppi. In her inquiry, Madurai collector M S Sangeetha found out that the case sheets of both women were altered after their death and recommended suspension of doctors on duty. Dean Rathinavel, however, did not implement the collector’s recommendation and informed the matter to TNGDA. Dr Senthil, who himself is a government employee, expressed his opinion publicly in support of the accused doctors, during a press conference, and threatened by staying off elective surgeries at the hospitals,” said Venkatachalapathy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp