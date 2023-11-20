Karumuttu Thiagarajan brought aesthetics of Cambridge to Madurai: Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman released a book ‘Thiagarajar College Opening The Doors To Education’ during the platinum jubilee celebrations of the college and said Karumuttu Thiagarajan Chettiar was not just a dreamer, but also used his fame to bring the aesthetics of Cambridge to Madurai.

Describing the book, Nirmala Sitharaman said the late Karumuttu Thiagarajan Chettiar got an opportunity to study in Cambridge, but he inspired and motivated Shanti Niketan. “He lost the opportunity to continue higher education. He started this institution on the banks of Vaigai River on a par with Cambridge. He not only dreamed, did it here. The institution is fortunate to have a dreamer like Thiagarajar Chettiar. Madurai stands to benefit due to such people,” she said.

She also appreciated the NIRF rankings of Thiagarajar educational institutions and lauded Secretary K Hari Thiagarajan’s spirit bestowed upon him by his father Karumuttu T Kannan and his family. The minister recalled a few events held in the institution and the founder’s tremendous love for education. Secretary Thiagarajan, in his welcome address, recalled the education service rendered by the Thiagarajar educational institutions with ethical standards.

The event was also attended by Mallika Srinivasan, Chairperson and Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE). She lauded Karumuttu Thiagarajan Chettiar’s belief in the power of education for societal progress. After receiving the first copy of the book, Srinivasan said the text recorded the inspiring vision of Tamil industrialist Karumuttu Thiagarajan Chettiar, who was also a social reformer and educationist.

“Collectively, the Karumuttu family, the management, and the students have upheld the legacy of the institute by simultaneously building on this foundation of dynamism and modernism that makes the college, an institution par excellence,” added Srinivasan.

The author of the book, Uma Kannan, said the text is a special tribute to the selfless service, dedication, and enormous contributions of the three institution builders, the founder Karumuttu Thiagarajan Chettiar, Dr Radha Thiagarajan and her husband Karumuttu T Kannan, and the enduring values that they stood for.

The book, she added, also honours the various principals, academic heads, students, and alumni, who have been an integral part of the college through the decades. Co-author Sandhya Sridhar said she shall scroll back to when Kannan reached out, asking her to co-write the book. She said they were daunted at first by the sheer quantity of material brought out from the archives. However, after one iteration of writing, they were on track.

