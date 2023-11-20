Madras High Court orders to imprison ex-minister’s wife in disproportionate assets case

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, while delivering a verdict in an appeal filed in the year 2000 challenging the trial court’s order of conviction and sentence on Monday, dismissed the appeal filed by a former minister’s wife in disproportionate assets case and directed the concerned authorities to imprison her in order to serve the remaining period of sentence in the jail.

Justice G Jayachandran passed the orders dismissing the appeal filed by Nallammal, wife of former minister AM Pramasivan, who held the labour portfolio during 1991-96 in the AIADMK government led by J Jayalalithaa, against the trial court’s order of conviction and sentence of one-year imprisonment.

“The criminal appeal is dismissed. The trial court is directed to secure the appellant and commit her to prison to undergo the remaining period of sentence,” he ordered.

However, the judge directed setting off the period of detention, if any had undergone already, against the sentence.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of Tamil Nadu Police filed the FIR against Paramasivan and his wife in 1997, after the change of government, for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The trial court sentenced Paramasivan with two years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10,000 while Nallammal was given one year jail and Rs. 5,000 fine in the year 2000. However, they both filed appeals against the conviction and order of sentence. Meanwhile, he died in 2015.

Twenty-three years after the appeal was filed, the High Court revived the matter to deliver a verdict holding that the assets of disproportionate value are working out to Rs. 33. 25 lakh, which, is 417% more than the actual income.

