Smart Cities Mission projects in Tiruchy on track to meet December deadline: Officials

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amid concerns that the ongoing monsoon will further delay the completion of projects taken up under the Smart Cities Mission, corporation officials expressed hope that nine of the 19 such unfinished projects will be completed this month and the remaining, by December end.

While work on most of the 83 projects taken up under the scheme by the corporation commenced in 2019, the Covid-19 pandemic hindered the progress of several of them, prompting the administration to extend the deadline.

However, even after the pandemic came under control, some projects suffered snail's pace progress. In 2022, the corporation after an assessment directed the contractors to complete the projects by March 2023. The deadline, however, was extended to June, August, and finally, December.

Officials said that 19 such projects remain to be completed, among which are a shopping centre in Puthur, a water tank in Marakadai, a solar power plant in Panjappur, six potable water supply projects, and three underground drainage (UGD) system. "All the projects are almost complete, and we are optimistic that they will meet the December deadline," a senior corporation official said.

According to sources, the weather also helped in work progress. "There were concerns in regard to the monsoon. Fortunately, we have so far not received heavy rain. We can complete the projects by December, even if the monsoon gains in intensity,” a source said. Meanwhile, C Selvaraj, a resident of Anna Nagar, said that the corporation ought to carry out an evaluation and take appropriate measures against errant contractors.

