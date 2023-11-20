Home States Tamil Nadu

TN situation akin to guard not allowing owner inside house: Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Addressing the gathering at the DMK’s Kalaignar centenary celebrations at Holy Cross College, the minister praised the special state Assembly session convened on Saturday.

Published: 20th November 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Anbil Mahesh at Kalaignar centenary conference in Tiruchy | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Making a veiled reference to Governor RN Ravi, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said here on Sunday that the situation in the state was akin to the “security personnel at a house not allowing the owner to step in”.

Addressing the gathering at the DMK’s Kalaignar centenary celebrations at Holy Cross College, the minister praised the special state Assembly session convened on Saturday. He said, “When we say the state’s rights are being taken away, many do not understand it. They say, ‘We voted you to power so you should be the one protecting us’ but they don’t realise where the hindrances are coming from.”

“Could we operate with freedom? Could we bring a project for you the moment we want it? No. No matter whatever we try to sign, our hands are dragged away, saying not to sign. You voted us to power and with hope, we came to power. Yesterday when talking with the sports minister, I said our state of affairs is such that it is our house; it was us who built it, who administers it, decides what to eat every day and what groceries to buy.

When we placed a retired person from the central armed forces to provide it security, the personnel has stopped the house owner from entering it. This is what is happening in the state,” he added. Further, mentioning the state the “land of Periyar, Ambedkar, Anna and Kalaignar” and that Chief Minister MK Stalin was an “embodiment of all of them”, he said, “But we also have a person here, who no matter what we send, considers it his job not to sign any of it.”

TAGS
RN Ravi Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

